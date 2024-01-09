O! Millionaire Episode 86: A New Chance to Win Double the Grand Prize this 2024

O! Millionaire’s 2024 season debuted with Episode 86, with the Grand Prize now raised to 92.5 million dirhams. As the first episode of the year aired, members of the O! Millionaire community who joined the year-end #SpotOMillionaire games could now start using their free Green Certificates weekly. Participants await the announcement of Raffle Draw and Grand Draw winners.

Join the O! Millionaire community on Instagram to stay updated on eco-oriented events, games, updates on Oasis Park, and more.

New Year, New Chance to Double and Secure the Grand Prize

O! Millionaire heightens the stakes this year, offering the chance to Double the Grand Prize, allowing winners to take home up to 200 million dirhams. In just a few weeks, the Grand Prize threshold of 100 million dirhams will be reached. Upon checkout of their Green Certificates, they can also select the Secure the Grand Prize option. This unique opportunity means winners no longer share their prize – it’s all theirs. Learn more about these features in this video.

Participants who were not able to watch the live draw when it was broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube last January 4, 2024 can view the full replay here.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 86

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

In Episode 86, which aired on January 4, 2024, the lucky numbers were 1, 3, 4, 15, 17, 19, and 41. Matching these seven numbers would lead to the participant bringing home 92.5 million dirhams. If they selected the Double the Grand Prize option, they could win even bigger with 185 million dirhams. For the Raffle Draw, the owner of the Green Certificate ID K8NM 4YAP won 100,000 AED. This draw started the New Year with a huge chance to win up to 200 million dirhams for someone. What a great way to begin 2024!

O! Millionaire makes it easy to win, especially that the participants deserve a reward for being eco-oriented. Just matching three numbers can lead to a prize, and winners can quickly check their success at the O! Millionaire wallet online at https://omillionaire.com/wallet.

As we welcome the new year, this draw brings not just festive joy but also marks the beginning of new opportunities. It’s a fresh start, filled with chances to win and continue supporting green projects, perfectly aligning with the start of 2024 and O! Millionaire’s ongoing commitment to the environment.