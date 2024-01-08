Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos’ approval ratings increase by 3%,  Duterte by 1% – Pulse Asia

Staff Report3 hours ago

The approval ratings of President Bongbong Marcos saw an increase of 3% according to the latest survey of Pulse Asia.

Marcos suffered a dip in the approval ratings in September at 65% from June’s 80%.

The President’s approval ratings now slightly increased to 68% im December according to Pulse Asia.

“The President and the Vice-President both have majority approval scores in every area,” stated Pulse Asia,” the survey firm explained.

Vice President Sara Duterte’s approval ratings also rose by 1%. Duterte’s approval ratings in December was at 74%.

“The overall performance scores of the country’s leading government officials remain essentially unchanged between September 2023 and December 2023 although there are several marked movements across geographic and socio-economic subgroupings,” Pulse Asia said in its statement.

“The President and the Vice President both have majority approval scores in every area (62 percent to 74 percent and 61 percent to 93 percent, respectively) and class (63 percent to 69 percent and 72 percent to 79 percent, respectively),” it added.

