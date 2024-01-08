Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ex-President Duterte seeks to ‘indirectly talk’ to Marcos over SMNI

Justin Aguilar 3 hours ago

File photo of Ex-President Rodrigo Duterte and President Bongbong Marcos last June 19, 2022 by Ezra Acayan—Getty Images

Former President Rodrigo Duterte eyes to ‘indirectly’ speak with President Bongbong Marcos over controversies hounding the Quiboloy-led network Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

SMNI is currently under preventive suspension for violating the provisions of its franchise and is the subject of an ongoing congressional probe.

Duterte said in a press briefing that only wished to help the religious leader and the FBI most wanted Apollo Quiboloy since his program is also affected by the ongoing probe. Duterte is host of “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa”.

“I do not want to control the President but rather I want to talk to him indirectly,” he said.

“One of these days I will come up with a statement not necessarily defending Pastor Quiboloy but just to say something about the way things are,” Duterte added.

Duterte explained that he does not support the decision of the National Telecommunications Commission or NTC to suspend the network.

“The NTC have not come up with any allegations or charge of any wrongdoing,” Duterte said.

