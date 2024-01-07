UAE’s Prime Minister announces ministerial reshuffle, Maktoum is Deputy Prime Minister

In a series of posts on social media X (formerly Twitter), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday announced a ministerial reshuffle in the UAE government.

He said, “With the blessing of the President of the UAE, and after consulting with him, we announce today a set of ministerial reshuffles in the UAE government.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s first announcement was the appointment of Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid as Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs.

“Maktoum led the Ministry of Finance ably, in addition to a range of economic and commercial issues at the local and federal levels. Moreover, he established balance in our financial policies federally and locally,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

He continued, “We trust him today to lead our federal team on the economic, commercial, and financial sector to achieve new successes, have new young economic leaders, and continue to boost prudent fiscal policies that drive the country’s economic growth,” he added.

نعلن تعيين مكتوم بن محمد بن راشد نائباً لرئيس الوزراء للشئون المالية والاقتصادية ومسؤولاً عن هذا القطاع في الحكومة الاتحادية .. قاد مكتوم وزارة المالية باقتدار بالإضافة لمجموعة من الملفات الاقتصادية والتجارية على المستوى المحلي والاتحادي.. ورسخ التوازن في سياساتنا المالية…

Next, he appointed Mohammed Bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei as Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Cabinet Member.

كما نعلن اليوم أيضاً عن تعيين محمد بن مبارك فاضل المزروعي وزير دولة لشئون الدفاع وعضواً في مجلس الوزراء .. عمل محمد بن مبارك سابقاً وكيلاً لديوان ولي عهد أبوظبي ومستشاراً في ديوان الرئاسة .. مع شكرنا وتقديرنا للأخ محمد البواردي الذي كرس حياته في خدمة بلاده عبر سيرة متفانية ومخلصة…

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said: “He formerly served as Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Adviser at the Presidential Court.”

ونعلن عن تعيين الأخت مريم حارب المهيري رئيساً لمكتب الشئون الدولية في ديوان الرئاسة وذلك مع نهاية فترتها في وزارة البيئة .. مريم حارب قدمت الكثير لدولة الإمارات في ملف البيئة والأمن الغذائي داخلياً وخارجياً .. وأشاد بها كل من تعامل معها في الداخل والخارج .. وقادت ملف الإمارات في…

His Highness also appointed Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, who led the UAE bid in COP28, as Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court.

ونعلن عن تعيين الدكتورة آمنة بنت عبدالله الضحاك الشامسي وزيرة للبيئة وعضواً في مجلس الوزراء .. آمنة من الكوادر الاتحادية المميزة ونتابعها منذ عدة سنوات حيث قادت مجموعة من المشاريع الاستراتيجية في الحكومة الاتحادية .. لديها مهمة كبيرة في ملف البيئة وتطوير قطاع الزراعة.. وترسيخ…

He also announced the appointment of Dr. Amna Bin Abdullah Al Dahhak Al Shamsi as Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Cabinet Member as well as the appointment of Sultan Al Neyadi as the UAE State Minister for Youth.

نعلن عن تعيين سلطان النيادي وزير دولة للشباب في دولة الإمارات .

سلطان رائد فضاء .. وحاصل على الدكتوراة .. وخدم بلاده في السلك العسكري وفي قطاع الفضاء.. وخدم البشرية في المجال العلمي .. وأول عربي يمشي في الفضاء وأول عربي يقضي أطول مهمة فضائية عربية لمدة ٦ أشهر .. وهو من أقرب… pic.twitter.com/PcqfDaP968 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 6, 2024

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed concluded his series of announcements on X with a hopeful message: “All the best to everyone serving the country and the people. We repeat that 2024 will be a good year, and the most beautiful and greatest in the history of the UAE, God willing.”