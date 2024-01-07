Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE’s Prime Minister announces ministerial reshuffle, Maktoum is Deputy Prime Minister

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago

Courtesy: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum/Twitter

In a series of posts on social media X (formerly Twitter), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday announced a ministerial reshuffle in the UAE government.

He said, “With the blessing of the President of the UAE, and after consulting with him, we announce today a set of ministerial reshuffles in the UAE government.”

His first post was the announcement of the appointment of Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s first announcement was the appointment of Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid as Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs.

“Maktoum led the Ministry of Finance ably, in addition to a range of economic and commercial issues at the local and federal levels. Moreover, he established balance in our financial policies federally and locally,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

He continued, “We trust him today to lead our federal team on the economic, commercial, and financial sector to achieve new successes, have new young economic leaders, and continue to boost prudent fiscal policies that drive the country’s economic growth,” he added.

Next, he appointed Mohammed Bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei as Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Cabinet Member. 

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said: “He formerly served as Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Adviser at the Presidential Court.”

His Highness also appointed Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, who led the UAE bid in COP28, as Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court.

He also announced the appointment of Dr. Amna Bin Abdullah Al Dahhak Al Shamsi as Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Cabinet Member as well as the appointment of Sultan Al Neyadi as the UAE State Minister for Youth.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed concluded his series of announcements on X with a hopeful message: “All the best to everyone serving the country and the people. We repeat that 2024 will be a good year, and the most beautiful and greatest in the history of the UAE, God willing.”

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

Cami Template 38

Abu Dhabi Police: AED 1000 fine for overtaking on hard shoulder of the road

2 hours ago
Cami Template 37

Robi Domingo marries non-showbiz fiancée Maiqui Pineda

2 hours ago
Cami Template 36

“Make karak AED1 again” run for a cause faces widespread criticism

3 hours ago
MV Lila Norfolk VesselFinder

6 Filipinos unharmed after foiled hijacking attempt in Arabian Sea

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button