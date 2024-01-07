“Make karak AED1 again” run for a cause faces widespread criticism

A charity run advocating for AED1 karak chai has gained viral attention online but has faced strong criticism from netizens.

Radio host Adam Eddine recently promoted a run for a cause on Instagram, encouraging participants to join him in covering a 24km distance across Kite Beach, to restore the price of Karak Chai to AED1.

“On Saturday, the 6th of January 2024 at 6:30 AM, I will be running 24km across Kite Beach to make Karak Chai 1 dirham,” Eddine wrote.

“Join me to make our voices heard,” he added.

However, the campaign was met with flak from online netizens, urging the 19-year-old Dubai resident to fight for a better cause.

“Do you know how cheap AED1 is? Give these shopkeepers a break. An average cup of coffee in Dubai is AED30. Choose a better battle to fight!” one netizen wrote.

“Try to support small businesses as much as possible and pay extra for them,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, others were genuinely supportive of the cause.

“I want to join the movement of making Karak AED1,” one comment said.

“Increasing the price would severely impact your financial state,” another said. “Thank God, I can afford it, but others might not,” they added.

Although the campaign received a lot of criticism, the video received over 16K likes before it was taken down by the said radio host.

The Filipino Times tried to reach out to the young host but did not get a response as of writing.