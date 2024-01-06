Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT NewsUAE News

Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah close roads for Dubai Marathon

Kate Liane Sudiacal7 hours ago

Dubai Marathon route (screen captured from RTA) 

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has confirmed that some areas along Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah will be closed tomorrow, January 7 from 6:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. to give way for the Dubai Marathon.

A route of the Dubai Marathon was shared by RTA through a video. Drivers are advised to plan their travels ahead of time in order to avoid delays.

According to an article posted on the official site of the event, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said that “The Dubai Marathon is an important part of the city’s sporting calendar, more so now that it is the first major event of 2024.”

