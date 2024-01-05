Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PBBM urges Filipinos to enjoy, plan well for long weekends in 2024

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. shared the 2024 holiday calendar on Thursday, encouraging Filipinos to plan ahead so that they can have enjoyable and meaningful vacation days.

The holiday calendar reveals at least four long weekends this year, providing extended days off for Filipino workers. The list of upcoming holidays is as follows:

  • February 10, Saturday (Chinese New Year)
  • March 28 (Maundy Thursday) until April 1 (Easter Sunday) – long weekend
  • April 9, Tuesday (Araw ng Kagitingan)
  • May 1, Wednesday (Labor Day)
  • June 12, Wednesday (Independence Day)
  • August 21, Wednesday (Ninoy Aquino Day)
  • August 26, Monday (National Heroes Day) – long weekend
  • November 1, Friday (All Saints’ Day) and November 2, Saturday (All Souls’ Day) – long weekend
  • November 30, Saturday (Bonifacio Day)
  • December 8, Sunday (Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary)
  • December 24, Tuesday (Christmas Eve) and December 25, Wednesday (Christmas Day)
  • December 30, Monday (Rizal Day) and December 31, Tuesday (Last Day of the Year) – long weekend

“Lubusin natin ang mga long weekend ngayong 2024 kasama ang ating pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay! Paghandaan din nating mabuti ang ating mga transaksyon at bakasyon para sa isang produktibo at masaganang taon,” Marcos wrote in a statement.

