Dubai residents to face minimum AED 20 Nol Card top-up requirement starting January 15

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a new minimum top-up requirement for Nol cards, effective January 15, 2024.

Residents will now need to ensure a minimum balance of AED 20 on their Nol cards for seamless access to public transport, public parks, and over 2,000 affiliated shops, restaurants, and stores across Dubai.

The RTA made the announcement via its official social media channels, emphasizing the importance of the change to enhance user experience. In a tweet posted on X (formerly Twitter), the RTA stated, “#RTA introduces a new nol card top-up requirement starting January 15, 2024, at the Ticket Office for just AED 20. Seamlessly obtain or top up a #nol card and embark on your journeys smoothly. #YourComfortMatters.”

Dubai residents are encouraged to comply with the new minimum balance requirement to avoid fines.

Currently, the RTA has the following list of fines for the following violations:

Failure to present NOL card upon request: AED 200

Using a card designated for others: AED 200

Using an expired NOL card: AED 200

Using an invalid NOL card: AED 200