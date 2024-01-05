Call for nominations: The Filipino Times Watchlist is in search of exceptional Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East

In March 2023, the inaugural The Filipino Times Watchlist was launched to recognize the outstanding contributions and achievements of overseas Filipinos in shaping the landscape of engineering and architecture in the Middle East.

The first TFT Watchlist honored a total of 91 exceptional Filipinos who have made a significant impact on the Middle East’s engineering and architectural scene. These Filipino achievers hailed from four countries in the Middle East including Kuwait (1), Qatar (4), Saudi Arabia (9), and the UAE (77).

Representing the best and brightest of Filipino talent in the industry, the 91 awardees emerged from seven professions including 16 architects, 8 chemical engineers, 30 civil engineers, 10 electrical engineers, 8 electronics & communications engineers, 1 geothermal engineer, and 18 mechanical engineers.

Returning for its second edition, the TFT Watchlist 2024 aims to maintain its reputation as a beacon for Filipino talent in engineering and architecture by bringing together professionals not only for awards but also to participate in thought-provoking forums.

This year’s TFT Watchlist Summit will gather industry experts to deliberate on prevalent challenges and emerging trends, fostering an environment of knowledge exchange and collective growth. The forum will cover a spectrum of topics relevant to the dynamic realms of engineering and architecture, ensuring that participants gain valuable insights into the ever-evolving industry landscape.

As nominations for the TFT Watchlist officially open, those honored in the previous year still have the opportunity for renewed recognition. This time, the judging criteria will center on their latest accomplishments in the year 2023. The TFT Watchlist emphasizes this approach as a motivational strategy, urging professionals to consistently strive for excellence and continuous improvement in their craft.

So, if you believe you are qualified to be on the list of top engineers and architects in the Middle East, let us help shine a spotlight on your achievements. You can nominate yourself, your friends, your colleagues, your loved ones, or other outstanding Filipino engineers and architects you know.

The deadline for nominations is on January 26, 2024. Visit The Filipino Times: Watchlist nomination link for more information and to submit your nominations.

The 2nd edition of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Architects and Engineers in the Middle East Summit and Awards will be held on March 1, 2024, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This event is poised to be one of the biggest gatherings of Filipino engineers and architects in the Middle East.

READ: