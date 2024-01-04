Ex-President Duterte may run for a senate seat in 2025 — Dela Rosa

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa revealed that former President Rodrigo Duterte may seek a senate seat in the 2025 midterm elections.

Dela Rosa said that Duterte may opt for a senate run if the investigation of the International Criminal Court will push through. Duterte is the subject of an ongoing ICC investigation over his bloody war on drugs during his term.

Dela Rosa said that the possibility of a senate run was raised by several fellow PDP-Laban members, although the former president still has not decided on it.

“Isa ‘yan sa posibilidad, pwedeng mangyari, kasi naririnig ko na ‘yan sa meeting-meeting namin eh, lahat ng mga, majority ng aming kasamahan sa partido ay gustong tumakbo si Pangulong Duterte,” Dela Rosa said.

“And everyone is excited kung tumakbo siya, but the final say remains with the former president,” the lawmaker added.

Dela Rosa clarified that Duterte will not run to get immunity from the investigation of the ICC.

“Hindi naman siguro, hindi naman for protection purposes, dahil hindi naman niya kailangan ng protection pa ‘no, because I am sure this government, the present government is reasonable enough, the former president shall be protected, hindi naman niya kailangan ng additional protection,” the senator said.

“Pero sa kanya lang is siguro, just to make sure na he can still contribute towards nation-building ng ating bansa. After his six-year term as president, baka pakiramdam niya meron pang naiwan sa kanya na pwede pang i-share sa ating mga kababayan na hinahanap-hanap naman ng ating mga kababayan so baka mag-give in siya to that pressure,” he added.

Dela Rosa is also up for reelection after winning the 2019 elections under the term of Duterte.