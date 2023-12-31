O! Millionaire Episode 85: New Year, New Dreams, New Wins with A Million Dirhams

On December 28, 2023, O! Millionaire’s Episode 85 celebrated the New Year with a special theme, featuring host Maradona Rebello in festive attire. The final episode of 2023, with a Grand Prize of 92 million dirhams, combined New Year excitement with significant environmental and community-focused initiatives. Participants who joined the Thursday draw await the announcement of winners, while at the same time tune in to the events hosted by O! Millionaire before the year ends successfully.

Maradona Goes to Kite Beach for a Quick New Year’s Interview

In Episode 85, O! Millionaire’s feature at Kite Beach was a deep dive into the aspirations and dreams of the community for the upcoming year. People shared their visions if they were to win a hundred million dirhams in 2024. Their answers ranged from altruistic goals like distributing wealth to organizations for environmental and social impact, to personal dreams such as investing in their home countries for long-term benefits, providing employment opportunities in India, and fulfilling personal desires like world travel and family reunions. This segment beautifully showcased the diverse hopes and ambitions of the O! Millionaire community.

#SpotOMillionaire Contest at Souk Madinat Jumeirah

The #SpotOMillionaire contest at Souk Madinat, hosted by Maradona Rebello in his Santa hat, brought extra excitement to the festive season. This fun-filled contest had participants searching for Maradona to take a selfie and post it on Instagram. The lucky winner, who successfully completed the challenge, was rewarded with free Green Certificates per week for O! Millionaire’s draws throughout 2024.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 85

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

In Episode 85, aired on both Facebook and YouTube last December 28, 2023, if someone matches all seven numbers – 6, 15, 19, 25, 26, 28, and 38, they could win the Grand Prize of 92 million dirhams. For the Raffle Draw, the person with the Green Certificate ID SD3S 4D7Q has won 100,000 AED. These wins could mean a great start to the New Year for the lucky participants!

As the year comes to a close, this draw not only celebrates the festive season but also caps off the year with a commitment to sustainability and the excitement of winning. It’s the perfect ending to O! Millionaire’s year of giving and green initiatives.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.

Wrapping up 85 remarkable weeks, O! Millionaire Episode 85 sets the stage for a promising 2024. O! Millionaire is more determined than ever to serve and save the planet. This episode not only marks a celebration but also a renewed commitment to environmental sustainability and global community engagement.

Here’s to a new start in 2024 with O! Millionaire, where every week brings everyone closer to a greener and more prosperous planet.