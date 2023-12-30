Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Saudi Arabia starts contacting displaced OFWs over unpaid claims

File Photo of Saudi Arabia

The Department of Migrant Workers said that the Saudi Arabian government has started communicating with some of the overseas Filipino workers who are seeking payment for their unpaid wages.

DMW Undersecretary Hans Cacdac revealed that some claimants received communication that they would get the payments through checks.

The DMW however maintains that they are still managing their expectations.

“We’re keeping close watch doon sa on Saudi claimants who have been receiving communication from the Saudi side and have been informed…na supposedly ay mare-release ‘yung sums of money,” said Cacdac.

“We’re helping them out with the encashment of the checks, but we’re keeping our expectations modest at this stage,” he added.

Cacdac added that not all claimants received communication from the Saudi side:

The DMW official is also set to visit Saudi in January to follow up on the claims.

“Definitely the Saudi side had already spoken and said that the funds are indeed already there and it takes the mechanics of distribution to set the funds in motion,” Cacdac previously said in a CNN Philippines interview.

