Marcos urges Filipinos to remember Rizal’s martyrdom, love for country

President Bongbong Marcos is urging Filipinos to remember the life of Jose Rizal including his martyrdom and love for the country.

In a message on Rizal Day, the President said that the public should aspire to live the life of the country’s national hero.

“On the 127th Anniversary of the Martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal, I thus enjoin all of you to keep emulating the timeless values we can learn from his life and works,” Marcos said.

“I also call on everyone to let the genuine love for the country that he lived out and later died for propel us to have a deep and personal sense of ownership for our land and our future,” he added.

The chief executive added that Rizal’s influence continues to inspire more people. Marcos said Filipinos should strive to walk with the same purpose, passion, and nationalism.

“With our meaningful commemoration, may the ideals and spirit of Dr. Jose Rizal live on as we fully realize the Philippines that he and his contemporaries fought hard for,” Marcos said.

Like Rizal, patriotism should start even at a young age.

“It began in his youth and childhood, when he embraced the wisdom of his family, teachers, and peers then, later on, embarked on a lifelong pursuit of excellence for a greater goal,” he said.

Marcos led the wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday at the Rizal monument in Luneta Park, Manila.