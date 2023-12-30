Filipino celebrities and personalities who passed away in 2023

Many are grateful for the blessings they received in 2023, including the lives of Filipino celebrities and personalities who have touched a lot of lives.

As the year comes to a close, let’s pay tribute to the famous local celebrities who passed away this year.

Mike Enriquez

Mike Enriquez, who was a well-known television and radio newscaster, passed away at 71 in August 29 due to a cardiac arrest while undergoing a routine dialysis.

Samboy Lim

Samboy “The Skywalker” Lim, aged 61, passed away on December 23, with his cause of death remaining undisclosed. It has previously known to many about the health issues that he was battling. In 2014, the famous PBA player was admitted to the hospital due to a cardiac arrest, putting a stop to the Samboy Lim Player Development Academy program.

Ronaldo Valdez

Ronaldo Valdez was well known for his paternal and antagonist roles, both in television and film. Some of his famous films are The Mistress (2012), All You Need is Pag-Ibig (2015), and Seven Sundays (2017). The actor allegedly died by suicide. His death was caused by a gunshot to the head, according to police investigators.

Andrei Sison

GMA teen artist Andrei Sison left us this year in a car accident on March 24. He is known for his projects for the Sparkle GMA Artist Centre.

Sean Lester Beltran

Sean Beltran, a TikTok star with 976k followers, was diagnosed with bone cancer. He had to have his arm amputated as part of the treatment plan. He died at the age of 21 after his battle with cancer.

Kokoi Baldo

Reggae singer, Kokoi Baldo, has passed away after an unfortunate road incident on Bacolod City’s Circumferential Road. The singer was known for contending in the Voice Philippines Season 2, passing away at the age of 44.

Sammy Manese

Sammy Manese, a popular star on YouTube and TikTok with 289k and 1.93 million subscribers respectively, passed away at 15 on November 29. The family has not disclosed the cause of his death.

Yohance Levi Buie

Former Voice Kids PH contestant, Yohance Levi Buie, passed away at the age of 17 on November 10. Although his family did not disclose the cause of death, his talent management Virtual Playground included a hotline for anyone suffering mental distress in their statement.