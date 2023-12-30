Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai halts 234kg drug smuggling with advanced tech

Photo Courtesy: Dubai Customs

Dubai prevented the smuggling of 234.68 kg of drugs using state-of-the-art technology in a ground-breaking operation called the “Wheelhouse.”

According to a reel posted by Dubai Customs on their Facebook page on Thursday, authorities prevented the smuggling of “hashish,” a type of narcotic drug, in cooperation with the General Department of Anti-Narcotics in Dubai Police.

The Deira Wharfage Customs Center noticed a wooden ship that arose suspicion upon arrival at the harbor at Dubai Creek. 

Dubai Customs’ task force “Siyaj” acted swiftly to lead the operation using Periscope, a high-technology device designed for examining confined spaces.

The device produces high-resolution images in dark spaces, allowing it to detect illicit items.

The illicit substances were discovered ingeniously hidden in the ship’s wheelhouse.

