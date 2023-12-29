Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque centre opens its doors 24/7 with “Sura” evening cultural tours

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) has announced the launch of “Sura” Evening Cultural Tours, opening the iconic destination to the public around the clock. The initiative, reported by WAM, aims to provide a fresh and immersive experience for visitors, allowing them to explore the mosque premises at any time of the day or night.

The “Sura” Evening Cultural Tours, available from 22:00 to 09:00, cater to diverse visitors, including those with limited time due to international transit flights.

The carefully chosen name “Sura” reflects the mosque’s dedication to reviving Arab and Islamic cultural heritage, symbolizing the night march within the mosque’s premises. This move marks a significant addition to the Centre’s service system, setting a global precedent among cultural and tourist landmarks.

The “Sura” Evening Cultural Tours, lasting forty minutes, offer a unique and engaging experience through the El Delleel multimedia audio guide device. Utilizing virtual reality technologies, participants can now immerse themselves in the beauty of Islamic architecture and cultural history at any hour. The interactive 3D maps, designed for real-time display along the route, provide an extra layer of insight into the mosque’s distinctive features.

This innovative approach ensures that everyone, regardless of their schedule, can now explore the magnificence of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at any time.

Visitors can now easily book their spots and request tours through SZGMC’s website.