Nominations open for the second edition of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects in the Middle East

In recognition of the outstanding contributions and achievements of overseas Filipinos in the fields of engineering and architecture in the UAE and the Arab World, The Filipino Times is excited to announce that nominations are now open for the second edition of the TFT Watchlist: Top Filipino Engineers and Architects.

The prestigious awards, organized by New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, celebrate the remarkable impact of Filipino professionals in shaping the landscape and fostering sustainable progress in the Middle East.

The first edition, held in Dubai, honored 91 Filipino professionals across various disciplines for their exceptional work.

The Filipino Times, the largest digital platform for Filipinos in the Middle East, aims to showcase the talent, vision, and commitment of Filipino engineers and architects who have played a pivotal role in the region’s growth and development.

Nominees for the awards are selected based on their demonstrated skill, leadership, and commitment to innovation and development in their respective fields. The nomination process is open to architects and engineers currently practicing their professions and who are board passers of licensure exams in the Philippines.

Nomination Process:

Write the nominee’s name, contact number, and email.

Upload updated CV.

Upload a copy of the PRC license.

Upload a professional photo.

Answer five questions with 200 words per question:

Leadership

Professional success

Resilience and failure management

Community service

Values and work management

Read and agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Click submit.

On the TFT nomination website, nominees will find guide questions to assist them in answering the main categories, though it’s not mandatory to respond to every question.

The organizing team will reach out to confirm and verify the nominations.

During the first TFT Watchlist, the diverse group of awardees included 16 architects, 8 chemical engineers, 30 civil engineers, 10 electrical engineers, 8 electronics and communications engineers, 1 geothermal engineer, and 18 mechanical engineers. The recognized Filipino achievers hailed from four countries in the Middle East including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. This geographical diversity underscores the broad impact of Filipino professionals across the region.

Awarded nominees from the previous year are eligible for recognition once again, with the judging criteria focusing on their recent achievements. The TFT emphasizes this approach as a motivational strategy, urging professionals to consistently strive for excellence and continuous improvement in their craft.

The Filipino Times encourages individuals to nominate themselves or others for the TFT Watchlist, contributing to the continued recognition of Filipino excellence in engineering and architecture.

The 2nd edition of the The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Architects and Engineers in the Middle East Summit and Awards will be held on March 1, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

For more information and to submit nominations, visit The Filipino Times: WatchList nomination link . The deadline for nominations is on January 26, 2024.