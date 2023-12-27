Tips to keep your pets stress-free this New Year’s Eve

As we gear up to welcome 2024 with festive celebrations, it’s crucial to consider the well-being of our furry companions. The Philippines’ Department of Health provides practical tips to ensure a stress-free New Year’s Eve for your pets. Here’s your go-to guide:

1. Keep Them Inside

Prevent your pets from potential harm and the anxiety caused by fireworks by keeping them indoors. This simple step ensures their safety and reduces the risk of them running away out of fear.

2. Establish a Safe Space

Create a haven for your pets within your home. Set up a quiet room with familiar items like their favorite toys, bed sheets, and food. This designated safe space becomes a comforting retreat when the festivities get too overwhelming.

3. Calm Wraps

Ease your pets’ tension and fear by using calm wraps. A simple cloth, like a shirt, wrapped snugly around them can provide a sense of security during the loud celebrations.

4. Desensitize to Fireworks

Start early by exposing your pets to the sound of fireworks. Incorporate playtime and treats during these sessions to help them associate the noises with positive experiences, gradually reducing anxiety.

5. ID Tags

As a precautionary measure, ensure your pets wear ID tags with your contact details. In the event they get lost during the celebrations, this simple identification can facilitate a swift reunion.

6. Exercise Beforehand

Tire out your pets before the festivities kick in. Engage them in some exercise to reduce anxiety and make them less likely to be distressed by the loud sounds of fireworks.

7. Play White Noise

Drown out the noise of fireworks by playing white noise. This simple trick can create a more soothing environment for your pets, helping them feel more at ease.

8. Keep Away Dangerous Substances

Exercise caution, especially if celebrating at a friend’s house or away from home. Be vigilant about potential dangers, such as substances harmful to pets, and keep them out of reach.

9. Keep Them Busy

Find alternative ways to keep your pets entertained. Consider introducing new toys or spending quality time with them to distract them from the excitement and bustle of the evening.

10. Consult Your Veterinarian

If your pet continues to display signs of anxiety, consult your veterinarian for personalized advice and guidance. They can offer additional strategies to ensure your pet’s well-being during the festivities.

By incorporating these tips into your New Year’s Eve plans, you can make sure your pets have a stress-free and enjoyable start to the new year. Here’s to a happy and safe celebration for both you and your beloved furry friends!