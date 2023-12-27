PNP identifies 3 persons of interest in beheading of a security guard in Quezon City on Christmas Day

The Philippine National Police identified three persons of interest in the beheading case of a security guard in a car showroom in Quezon City on Tuesday.

“‘Di magagawa ng isang tao ‘yong pagpugot, lalo na ‘yong ginawang karumaldumal na pagpugot ay ginamitan ng isang matalas na bagay,” Maj. Dondon Llapitan, Quezon City Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit chief said in an ABS-CBN report.

Authorities who responded to the crime scene when they found out that the guard was headless on Christmas morning.

The guard’s body was on a table when it was discovered by his fellow guard.

The PNP said they are still looking for the head of the victim.

“Wala po sa crime scene, hinahanap po natin,” Llapitan added.

“Sa crime scene may nakitang patak ng dugo. Ibig sabihin noong ginawa ‘yong krimen, maaaring binitbit ‘yong ulo,” the official added.

Based on the initial investigation, the victim was able to speak with his wife on Sunday afternoon at 5PM. The wife said that after two hours, she could no longer reach her husband.

The guard has been working in the car showroom for four years. Authorities also investigate the workers in the showroom.