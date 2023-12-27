Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PNP identifies 3 persons of interest in beheading of a security guard in Quezon City on Christmas Day

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippine National Police identified three persons of interest in the beheading case of a security guard in a car showroom in Quezon City on Tuesday.

“‘Di magagawa ng isang tao ‘yong pagpugot, lalo na ‘yong ginawang karumaldumal na pagpugot ay ginamitan ng isang matalas na bagay,” Maj. Dondon Llapitan, Quezon City Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit chief said in an ABS-CBN report.

Authorities who responded to the crime scene when they found out that the guard was headless on Christmas morning.

The guard’s body was on a table when it was discovered by his fellow guard.

The PNP said they are still looking for the head of the victim.

“Wala po sa crime scene, hinahanap po natin,” Llapitan added.

“Sa crime scene may nakitang patak ng dugo. Ibig sabihin noong ginawa ‘yong krimen, maaaring binitbit ‘yong ulo,” the official added.

Based on the initial investigation, the victim was able to speak with his wife on Sunday afternoon at 5PM. The wife said that after two hours, she could no longer reach her husband.

The guard has been working in the car showroom for four years. Authorities also investigate the workers in the showroom.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Baguio City Public Information Office 1

Baguio hailed Philippines’ most affordable holiday destination by an international travel app

10 mins ago
naia christmas rush 1

BI logs 161K arrivals on Christmas rush

30 mins ago
marcos2

Foreign trips of President Marcos generate 200,000 jobs

1 hour ago
TFT News parasite actor dead

‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-Kyun found dead

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button