BI: Airport employee ‘escorting’ 3 Dubai-bound human trafficking victims 

The Bureau of Immigration said that an airport staff was caught escorting three human traffickers who attempted to leave for Dubai on December 22.

In a statement, the BI said that the case has been referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for investigation and the filing of appropriate charges.

The BI said the three victims initially planned to exit Thailand for Dubai and initially claimed that they were friends who visited General Santos for vacation.

BI Chief Norman Tangsinco then said that during the secondary inspection, the three victims admitted that they didn’t know each other and did not have return tickets.

The three victims then said they were recruited as household service workers in Dubai through Facebook.

The BI reminds airport personnel that the immigration area is off-limits for unauthorized personnel.

