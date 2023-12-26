RTA to build 762 newly designed bus shelters

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is planning to create 762 newly designed bus shelters in important areas in Dubai.

These shelters, which boast a new aesthetic design, will be equipped with information screens that show important passenger details, such as updated bus routes, schedules, and pick-up times. All of them will also feature a shaded outdoor area and advertising spaces.

Moreover, the shelters are designed to be compatible with the Dubai Code for People of Determination, including wheelchair-accessible areas.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “Building these new shelters is one of RTA’s projects that showcases the city’s aesthetic appeal and at the same time pushes towards increasing public transport usage among all community segments.”

The bus shelters will categorized into four models depending on the number of daily passengers for each stop. These models are the Pick-up/Drop-off Station (100 passengers), the Primary Stop (100-250 passengers), the Secondary Stop (250-750 passengers), and the Main Stop (750 passengers), which will be air-conditioned.

The project plan to build the newly designed bus shelters is scheduled for completion by 2025.