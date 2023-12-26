Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA to build 762 newly designed bus shelters

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Government of Dubai Media Office

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is planning to create 762 newly designed bus shelters in important areas in Dubai. 

These shelters, which boast a new aesthetic design, will be equipped with information screens that show important passenger details, such as updated bus routes, schedules, and pick-up times. All of them will also feature a shaded outdoor area and advertising spaces.

Moreover, the shelters are designed to be compatible with the Dubai Code for People of Determination, including wheelchair-accessible areas.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “Building these new shelters is one of RTA’s projects that showcases the city’s aesthetic appeal and at the same time pushes towards increasing public transport usage among all community segments.”

The bus shelters will categorized into four models depending on the number of daily passengers for each stop. These models are the Pick-up/Drop-off Station (100 passengers), the Primary Stop (100-250 passengers), the Secondary Stop (250-750 passengers), and the Main Stop (750 passengers), which will be air-conditioned.

The project plan to build the newly designed bus shelters is scheduled for completion by 2025.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino7 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

immigration counter new photo

Fake husband’s bid to evade immigration foiled at NAIA Terminal 3

24 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 12 26 at 5.52.29 PM

Emirates Draw MEGA7 Breaks Record with AED 200 Million This New Year!

27 mins ago
Eagle River Alaska

Woman missing while rescuing dog under Alaska river

53 mins ago
Canva 5 camping site

5 free camping spots in the UAE for OFWs this winter

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button