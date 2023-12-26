Filipinos can now enjoy high-quality Ayurvedic Treatments at the Herbal Park in Abu Dhabi

Herbal Park Ayurvedic Health Center offers a wide range of services aimed at managing wellness and rejuvenating the body. Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems with roots tracing back over 5,000 years to India, has gained widespread recognition for its natural and holistic approach to wellness.

Ayurvedic treatments, known for their myriad benefits, provide a harmonious blend of traditional wisdom and modern comfort. They have become increasingly sought after for relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Dr. Vahab RA, MD shared the foundational principles of Ayurveda.

“Ayurveda is based on the belief that balance is the key to a healthy life. According to this ancient system, our bodies are composed of three primary doshas – Vata (air and space), Pitta (fire and water), and Kapha (earth and water). Imbalances in these doshas are believed to lead to illness and discomfort. Ayurveda seeks to restore this balance through a holistic approach that encompasses diet, lifestyle, exercise, and various therapeutic treatments,” said Dr. Vahab, who specializes in Prevention and Community Medicine.

Also offering consultations at Herbal Park is Dr. Thameem who specializes in Aesthetics. She said that currently in demand are services that relieve stress and offer revitalization.

“We offer several Ayurvedic treatments that are originally from India. We use medications and practices that have been passed on for generations and have various benefits such as regulating blood flow and managing certain conditions,” said Dr. Thameem.

Nestled in the heart of the vibrant city of Abu Dhabi, Herbal Park is a sanctuary of serenity, offering an unparalleled escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Renowned as the best Ayurvedic spa and massage center in the UAE, this haven of rejuvenation blends ancient healing traditions with modern luxury to provide an experience like no other.

With more than 10 treatments and a modern facility, Herbal Park invites you to experience the benefits of Ayurveda. Visit Herbal Park from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm on the Mezzanine Floor of Gemaco Interiors/Herbal Park Building, Airport Road, Abu Dhabi. Reservations can be made by contacting [email protected] or [email protected].

You can also call +971 2 650 8983 or +971 56 416 9883 to learn more about their services or follow them on social media at @herbalparkayurveda.