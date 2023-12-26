Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Fake husband’s bid to evade immigration foiled at NAIA Terminal 3

Immigration officers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 stopped a 25-year-old man from leaving the country using fake documents on Christmas Eve.

The individual, whose identity is being protected in adherence to anti-trafficking laws, aimed to travel to Macau on December 24. He claimed to be visiting his purported wife, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) based in Macau. To substantiate his story, he presented a marriage certificate; however, keen-eyed immigration officers quickly identified the document as counterfeit.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed suspicions about the individual’s intentions, stating, “We suspect he might be traveling after being illegally recruited to work abroad, hence the story and the fake document.”

Upon questioning, the man confessed to purchasing the falsified document for P1,500 through a transaction on Facebook.

The document was intended to deceive immigration authorities.

Commissioner Tansingco issued a stern warning to aspiring OFWs, cautioning them against engaging in illegal recruitment schemes.

“Despite the holiday season and the festive mood, our officers are not letting their guard down,” he emphasized.

Following the interception, the individual was referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for further investigation.

