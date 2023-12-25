NutriAsia offers different Pansit ideas for a flavorful New Year celebration

This New Year, reimagine your handaan classics with a delightful twist, courtesy of NutriAsia’s inventive Pansit ideas. We present two enticing dishes that promise to take your festive feast to new heights: the Crispy Pancit Canton and the irresistible Mi Goreng.

Crispy Pancit Canton

Dive into the rich heritage of classic Pancit Canton, now with an exciting twist. Begin your culinary adventure by blanching a vibrant array of vegetables to preserve their freshness. In a sizzling sauté, combine garlic, onions, chicken, and pork until slightly dry. Introduce the delectable addition of shrimp and bell peppers, stirring in a blend of Datu Puti Oyster Sauce and cornstarch until thickened, infusing the dish with savory goodness.

Another pan comes to life with the aromatic touch of ginger, Datu Puti Soy Sauce, water, atsuete oil, and beansprout, simmering into a delightful concoction.

For the final steps, deep fry the canton noodles into a golden and crispy nest, arrange them on a platter, and top with a mix of crispy togue. This classic has been transformed into a masterpiece that is both visually stunning and incredibly delicious. Check out the recipe here: https://nutriasia.com/recipes/crispy-pancit-canton/

Mi Goreng

Add a dash of bold Indonesian-inspired flavors to your handaan with the delectable Mi Goreng.

In a pan, heat the oil and add the marinated chicken until cooked and set aside. Sauté a medley of onion, garlic, and ginger until aromatic, then introduce the marinated chicken, carrots, and curry powder.

Add the perfect blend of Jufran Sweet Chili Sauce and Datu Puti Oyster Sauce, seasoning with black pepper for an extra kick. Create a flavorful dance by tossing in noodles and a beaten egg, garnishing with bean sprouts, spring onions, crushed peanuts, and a drizzle of sesame oil. This Mi Goreng creation is a crowd-pleaser, serving 2-5 pax. Check out the recipe here: https://nutriasia.com/recipes/mi-goreng/

Make your handaan a feast of flavors with these Pansit Ideas, redefining classics with a NutriAsia twist. Dahil masarap at masaya magluto, basta NutriAsia!