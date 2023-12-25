Dubai lights up its tallest Christmas tree in the Middle East

Dubai residents witnessed the lighting ceremony of what is known as the tallest Christmas tree at the Al Seef Creek Festival on Friday, December 22.

This massive tree has an amazing height of 39 meters, decorated with more than 6,000 LED lights and 30,000 ornaments. But this gigantic tree is not the only attraction to look forward to in Al Seef.

Visitors can enjoy performances by Santa and his trusted Elves and a choir performance from 6 PM onwards.

Aside from the tallest festive tree and performances, the festival features family entertainment, cultural and educational activities, and dining and shopping offers. There are also authentic Emirati souks and street markets where local artisans showcase their products.

For those who want to visit, you may get lucky to be just in time for their fireworks display as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

The place also features enchanting Dubai Lights, with an amazing canvas of light and neon decorations as well as a fireworks display. This amazing view is available until January 14. However, this schedule can change, so confirming the timings before visiting is best.