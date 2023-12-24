PBA extends condolences for Samboy Lim’s untimely death

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) took to Instagram to mourn the untimely death of basketball legend Avelino “Samboy” Lim Jr. at 61.

Lim passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at age 61.

PBA released an official statement, describing Samboy as “a true icon,” with “remarkable skills” and “unparalleled talent.”

“Samboy, known as ‘the Skywalker,’ soared to great heights with his remarkable skills, electrifying the court and captivating fans with his unparalleled talent,” the PBA stated.

“His all-out play and boundless heart were not just attributes on the basketball court; they were a testament to the passion and dedication he brought to the sport.”

According to a Facebook post on Lim’s account posted by his family, the basketball legend was surrounded by loved ones before his dying moments, including his best friend, “The Triggerman” of PBA, Allan Caidic.

“Heaven gained an angel just in time for Christmas. We love you Samboy, thank you for loving all of us unconditionally,” the Facebook post stated.

Lim captured the hearts of basketball fans with his high-wire moves on the court, earning him the nicknames “The Skywalker” and “The Dragon.”

He helped the Letran Knights win three straight championships in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) before joining San Miguel in 1986 where he spent 11 years of his PBA career. This helped the franchise to acquire nine PBA titles, including a rare Grand Slam in 1989.

The basketball player also made it to the lists of PBA’s 25 Greatest Players and 40 Greatest Players.