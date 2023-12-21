Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

NAIA records over 130,000 passengers in airports ahead of Christmas day

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

File photo

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has recorded an average of 135,000 to 142,000 passenger volume daily up from the usual 120,000 to 130,000 on a daily basis.

MIAA recorded last December 16 the highest daily volume for the month at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 142,379.

Long lines at check-in and immigration counters are also visible as more passengers travel before Christmas day.

“Highest will be around 140,000-145,000 passengers per day… December 21, 22, 23, doon natin inaasahan ang pinakamaraming bibiyahe at gagamit ng ating terminals,” MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co said.

Co said that security measures are in place amid the influx of passengers.

“Naka-heightened alert naman tayo lagi. Normal protocol naman natin is be vigilant, especially during the holiday season,” Co added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 12 21T170255.528

Nine evenings and a wish: Financial freedom is among OFWs’ Simbang Gabi wishes

6 hours ago
Cami Template 27

OFWs share their Christmas cravings with The Filipino Times

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 21T131004.859

NTC suspends SMNI for 30 days, issues show cause order

10 hours ago
Cami Template 26

Loved ones: the biggest thing OFWs yearn for this Christmas

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button