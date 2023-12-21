NAIA records over 130,000 passengers in airports ahead of Christmas day

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has recorded an average of 135,000 to 142,000 passenger volume daily up from the usual 120,000 to 130,000 on a daily basis.

MIAA recorded last December 16 the highest daily volume for the month at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 142,379.

Long lines at check-in and immigration counters are also visible as more passengers travel before Christmas day.

“Highest will be around 140,000-145,000 passengers per day… December 21, 22, 23, doon natin inaasahan ang pinakamaraming bibiyahe at gagamit ng ating terminals,” MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co said.

Co said that security measures are in place amid the influx of passengers.

“Naka-heightened alert naman tayo lagi. Normal protocol naman natin is be vigilant, especially during the holiday season,” Co added.