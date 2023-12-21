Loved ones: the biggest thing OFWs yearn for this Christmas

Christmas is not only the season for giving gifts and trinkets, enjoying delicious food, and visiting touristy places. It is also a time to reunite with families, relatives, and close friends. However, it is unsurprising to know that many Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Dubai will spend Christmas in this city.

As most Filipinos come from a family-oriented background, some OFWs have shared that family is the most missed element in their Christmas in Dubai.

Rachel Manalo, who has been living in Dubai for four years, shared: “I miss the family. When you’re there, you can feel the love. There’s games, and all the relatives are there.”

When asked about her most memorable Christmas in the Philippines, she said: “Maybe when my dad was there, because my dad lives in Iceland. And we barely see each other.”

Another Filipino named Ma. Jessilie Montejo, who has been working in Dubai for a year now, shared that family was also the most wished element for her during Christmas. When asked for the reason, she answered: “Kasi mas grabe yung bond sa Philippines kesa dito sa Dubai. Best experience is pag nag e-exchanging gifts kami saka sobrang lahat ng family namin, nagkakaisa. May sayawan, may kantahan.”

Missing families and relatives are not only for OFWs who have spent a lot of years in Dubai. Noel Castro, who has only been in Dubai for four months, shared how he feels about not being able to celebrate Christmas in the Philippines this year.

“Ngayon, yung family gathering kasi lahat ng family members, mga kapatid ko from abroad, sila naman yung nagsi-uwian tas ako naman yung wala. Kaya ayun lang, sad lang sa part ko,” he said.

Aside from quality time with family, OFWs also expressed that the second biggest thing they miss from spending Christmas in the Philippines is the delicious food.

Petersol Masaharu shared: “Favorite ko yung noche buena, maraming pagkain, at kare-kare ng mama ko.”

Another Filipino in Dubai, Jodwin Surio, agrees with Masaharu, saying: “Ang memorable experience ko ay yung magno-noche buena sa bahay tas mag no-noche buena rin sa bahay ng kapitbahay”.

Although OFWs are physically separated from loved ones this coming Christmas, Filipinos can be creative in spending time with long-distance loved ones. So, go ahead and take that two to three-hour-long phone or video call with your family members, and make every second worth it.