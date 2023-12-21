Latest NewsFeatureNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Loved ones: the biggest thing OFWs yearn for this Christmas

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

Petersol Masaharu, Family of Ma. Jessilie Montejo

Christmas is not only the season for giving gifts and trinkets, enjoying delicious food, and visiting touristy places. It is also a time to reunite with families, relatives, and close friends. However, it is unsurprising to know that many Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Dubai will spend Christmas in this city. 

As most Filipinos come from a family-oriented background, some OFWs have shared that family is the most missed element in their Christmas in Dubai.

Rachel Manalo, who has been living in Dubai for four years, shared: “I miss the family. When you’re there, you can feel the love. There’s games, and all the relatives are there.”

WhatsApp Image 2023 12 21 at 12.47.37 PM

 

When asked about her most memorable Christmas in the Philippines, she said: “Maybe when my dad was there, because my dad lives in Iceland. And we barely see each other.”

WhatsApp Image 2023 12 21 at 12.17.21 PM
From right to left, Ma. Jessilie, her niece, her mom, and her dad.

Another Filipino named Ma. Jessilie Montejo, who has been working in Dubai for a year now, shared that family was also the most wished element for her during Christmas. When asked for the reason, she answered: “Kasi mas grabe yung bond sa Philippines kesa dito sa Dubai. Best experience is pag nag e-exchanging gifts kami saka sobrang lahat ng family namin, nagkakaisa. May sayawan, may kantahan.” 

Missing families and relatives are not only for OFWs who have spent a lot of years in Dubai. Noel Castro, who has only been in Dubai for four months, shared how he feels about not being able to celebrate Christmas in the Philippines this year. 

WhatsApp Image 2023 12 21 at 12.40.13 PM
Noel with his mom, older sister, and nephews

“Ngayon, yung family gathering kasi lahat ng family members, mga kapatid ko from abroad, sila naman yung nagsi-uwian tas ako naman yung wala. Kaya ayun lang, sad lang sa part ko,” he said. 

Aside from quality time with family, OFWs also expressed that the second biggest thing they miss from spending Christmas in the Philippines is the delicious food.

WhatsApp Image 2023 12 21 at 12.18.05 PM
Petersol during their church’s Christmas party

Petersol Masaharu shared: “Favorite ko yung noche buena, maraming pagkain, at kare-kare ng mama ko.” 

WhatsApp Image 2023 12 21 at 12.32.48 PM
From right to left, Jodwin, his wife, and eight-month old baby

Another Filipino in Dubai, Jodwin Surio, agrees with Masaharu, saying: “Ang memorable experience ko ay yung magno-noche buena sa bahay tas mag no-noche buena rin sa bahay ng kapitbahay”.

Although OFWs are physically separated from loved ones this coming Christmas, Filipinos can be creative in spending time with long-distance loved ones. So, go ahead and take that two to three-hour-long phone or video call with your family members, and make every second worth it.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

Cami Template 27

OFWs share their Christmas cravings with The Filipino Times

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 21T131004.859

NTC suspends SMNI for 30 days, issues show cause order

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 18T113956.894

UAE announces New Year holiday for federal government

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 21T113219.270

Manila named as ‘World’s Leading City Destination’ in 2023 for the first time

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button