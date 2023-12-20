Celebrate Christmas with Little Draw: Up to AED1 million cash, 100% cash back at stake in the Grand Raffle on Dec. 25

Residents in the UAE, including overseas Filipinos, are about to make their holidays brighter as Little Draw announces its Grand Raffle Draw on December 25, 2023, offering participants the once-in-a-lifetime chance to win up to AED1 million.

As the UAE’s most popular three-number draw, Little Draw has changed the lives of over 3,500 winners—positioning itself as a premier raffle draw in the country by providing affordable chances to win significant cash prizes.

In fact, many Filipinos in the UAE have tested their luck in the past draws, and some emerged victorious. In its latest draw, two Filipino expatriates, namely Jomharr Sangco and Anthony Salazar, took home AED 15,000 and AED 30,000 respectively.

Moreover, other nationalities also regularly participate in the draw, like Shah Dyaz Khan, a Pakistani expatriate, and Bhargav Talla, hailing from Telangana, India, who both took home AED 30,000 in the last draw. Meanwhile, Abraham AV, an Indian expatriate, walked away with AED 15,000.

On Monday, December 25, when Christmas is mostly celebrated all over the world, Little Draw will offer participants a chance to win up to AED1 million—further highlighting the season of gift-giving.

But wait, there’s more! For every ticket purchased from December 20 to December 22, participants will receive 100% cash back in the form of bonus points, enhancing their chances to take home the grand prize of up to AED1 million.

How to join

With just AED10, participants can join the draws every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and have the chance to win up to AED30,000 by matching three numbers. Purchasing one ticket triples the winning opportunities, providing an extra layer of excitement for participants.

And that’s not all—soon, Little Draw is set to launch a new app to provide users with a hassle-free way to join draws and stay informed. Beyond winning prizes, participating in Little Draw contributes to community impact. For every bottle purchased, the company is dedicated to donating one to those in need, enhancing the overall experience with a meaningful purpose.

For more information about Little Draw and their tri-daily draws, please visit their website at www.littledraw.ae or follow them on social media. Participants can watch live draw on Little Draw’s Facebook Page and YouTube channel tri-daily at 8:00 PM UAE time.