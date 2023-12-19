Marcos says OVP, DepEd confidential funds issue already settled

President Bongbong Marcos said that the confidential funds involving Vice President Sara Duterte is already a settled issue.

Marcos made the statement after confirming that he will be signing the 2024 budget on December 20.

“Well, that was actually the initiative of the Vice President. Again, I am not talking about the confidential funds and to not insist that they have such confidential funds. So, I think as far as I am concerned, it is a settled issue,” he said in a press briefing in Japan.

Duterte previously requested some P650 million in confidential funds in next year’s budget. She later said that the issue has become divisive.

“The budget, I think, very closely follows what our original NEP was,” he said.

“So, there is a certain amount that we now have extra, that we now have to collect. But I am confident in that because we are changing the system in Customs. The BIR has been very efficient at making the collections. But we are still providing new initiatives to make businesses easier and also to increase our collection,” Marcos added.

“We just have to do the work over the years to make sure that they will cover the differential between the actual appropriated funds and the unappropriated funds that have been appropriated by Congress,” the President continued.