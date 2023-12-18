Sheikh Hamdan test rides autonomous electric vehicle in Jumeirah 1

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, recently test rode the Cruise autonomous electric vehicle in Jumeirah 1.

In a video shared by RTA Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan can be seen effortlessly ordering the autonomous vehicle, which promptly arrived to pick him up in Jumeirah 1. Inside the car, the passengers, including Sheikh Hamdan, could track the vehicle’s route through a map display.

This milestone event highlights the progress made since the signing of the agreement between RTA and Cruise in April 2021.

Accompanying Sheikh Hamdan on this historic journey were His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police. The autonomous vehicle, a General Motor’s Chevrolet Bolt-based Cruise named ‘Meznah,’ featured a safety driver from Cruise positioned behind the wheel, ensuring a secure testing environment.

Expressing optimism about the advancements in self-driving technology, Al Tayer said, “The testing of Cruise AVs is a crucial step towards enhancing Dubai’s global leadership in implementing self-driving transport. It contributes to Dubai’s Strategy for Smart Self-Driving Transport aimed at converting 25 per cent of all mobility journeys in the emirate to self-driving modes by 2030.”

Looking ahead, the RTA plans to continue testing the autonomous vehicles. Soon, a registration process will be unveiled, allowing selected members of the public to use the Cruise ride-hailing app and be a part of Dubai’s pioneering journey into the future of transportation.