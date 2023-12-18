Savor the festive spirit with NutriAsia’s Gochujang Afritada Wings

In the heart of every Filipino celebration, there’s an undeniable joy that comes from sharing delightful moments with family and friends. This Christmas and New Year, make your gatherings extra special with the unique and savory flavors of NutriAsia’s Gochujang Afritada Wings.

Create lasting memories as you indulge in the warmth of togetherness and the deliciousness of one of NutriAsia’s best recipes this holiday season.

If you want a Korean-inspired dish for your festivities, try cooking succulent chicken wings dipped in Wow Sarap All-in-One Seasoning Granules and egg mixture, coated with a crispy golden layer of flour, and served with a mouthwatering Gochujang Afritada Sauce made from UFC Ready Recipes Afritada, gochujang, sesame oil, and brown sugar.

If you haven’t tried Gochijang before, you can think of it as the perfect blend of sriracha’s spiciness and miso’s strong flavor, with a hint of sweetness added to the mix. This red chili paste is a fermented condiment popular in Korean cooking.

In just 30 minutes, you can whip up a dish that serves 4-6 people, transforming your festive feasts into a culinary delight.

Get the Full Recipe at NutriAsia’s Recipe Page by scanning this QR code.

So, turn up your occasions with this dish with a twist that is super easy to prepare and utterly delicious. Elevate your holiday gatherings this year by serving Gochujang Afritada Wings by NutriAsia.