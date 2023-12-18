Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Partial collapse at Dubai’s Al Mulla Plaza injures two

File photo of Al Mulla Plaza

A section of Dubai’s Al Mulla Plaza collapsed on Saturday night, leaving two individuals injured, according to a statement from the Dubai Police. The incident occurred near Al Qiyahda metro station in Al Nahda 1, resulting in the closure of the shopping mall’s retail shops.

The collapse, attributed to overloading in an equipment storage bay, prompted swift action from government authorities, who cordoned off the affected area. The injured individuals sustained minor injuries, and officials from various departments ensured the safety of residents, workers, and visitors.

Al Mulla Plaza, one of the emirate’s oldest shopping centers, remained closed on Sunday as inspections were carried out on the structure located on Al Ittihad road. The building houses 108 duplexes and 60 retail outlets, with the apartment block remaining unaffected by the incident.

A security guard advised visitors to return in a few days as authorities worked to ensure safety. The Dubai Media Office confirmed that the collapse resulted from the improper storage of heavy materials.

In a similar incident in January 2022, a Dubai Marina tower was evacuated after its car park roof collapsed, although no injuries were reported.

Read: Parking garage floor at Dubai Marina tower collapses

