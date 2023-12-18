Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Janno Gibbs confirm passing of father Ronaldo Valdez, asks for privacy

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Singer and actor Janno Gibbs confirmed the passing of his father Ronaldo Valdez or Ronaldo Dulaca Gibbs in real life.

Janno made no mention of the cause of the death of his father and asked the public for privacy as they grieve the death of Valdez.

“It is with great sorrow that I confirm my father’s passing. The family would like to request that you respect our privacy in our grieving moment. Your prayers and condolences are much appreciated,” said Janno.

Message of sympathies and tributes poured in for the veteran actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janno Ilagan Gibbs (@jannolategibbs)

Last November 24, Janno even posted of him and Valdez to greet the latter on his birthday. They also have an upcoming film together.

“Happy birthday, Papa! What a joy to share the screen with you. And such a priviledge to have directed you. We had fun, didn’t we?! Labyu,” said Janno.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Yllana

Yllana Aduana unleashes Maria Makiling with her costume for Miss Earth 2023

2 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 12 18 at 1.30.18 PM

Christmas tipid tip: Enjoy a budget-friendly handaan with NutriAsia’s Lumpiang Shanghai and Buffalo Wings

38 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 12 18 at 1.11.11 PM

Savor the festive spirit with NutriAsia’s Gochujang Afritada Wings

42 mins ago
santa guatemala

Firefighter Santa rappels to bring early Christmas gifts

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button