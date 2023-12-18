Janno Gibbs confirm passing of father Ronaldo Valdez, asks for privacy

Singer and actor Janno Gibbs confirmed the passing of his father Ronaldo Valdez or Ronaldo Dulaca Gibbs in real life.

Janno made no mention of the cause of the death of his father and asked the public for privacy as they grieve the death of Valdez.

“It is with great sorrow that I confirm my father’s passing. The family would like to request that you respect our privacy in our grieving moment. Your prayers and condolences are much appreciated,” said Janno.

Message of sympathies and tributes poured in for the veteran actor.

Last November 24, Janno even posted of him and Valdez to greet the latter on his birthday. They also have an upcoming film together.

“Happy birthday, Papa! What a joy to share the screen with you. And such a priviledge to have directed you. We had fun, didn’t we?! Labyu,” said Janno.