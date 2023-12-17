O! Millionaire Episode 83: Grand Prize Soars to 91 Million Dirhams, Oasis Park Participates in COP28

In this exciting episode, O! Millionaire has reached a Grand Prize of 91 million dirhams, capturing the essence of the holiday season. That is only 9 million dirhams remaining before the threshold of 100 million dirhams is reached. Participants experience the thrill of the draw with the potential to double their winnings to 182 million dirhams. The chance to win the best life is, of course, coupled with the promise of a greener tomorrow. O! Millionaire’s sponsored project, Oasis Park, participates in the recently concluded COP28 to discuss its role in saving the planet from irreversible effects.

The Role of Forests: Why Oasis Park Plants Trees

A special segment on Oasis Park’s role in combating climate change is featured, highlighting the importance of forests and the need for urgent action to preserve them. Oasis Park’s initiative in transforming deserts into forests is emphasized, showcasing their commitment to carbon sequestration and environmental sustainability. Apparently, 1 kilogram of wood from a tree trunk can store 1.8 tonnes of carbon dioxide, and this huge amount is necessary to remove the abundant greenhouse gas from the atmosphere.

COP28 in the UAE: Oasis Park Panel Discussion and Future Plans

The episode also covers the recent COP28 panel discussion, where Ralph Martin, founder and CEO of Oasis Park, participated alongside UNESCO and other global experts to tackle the fight against climate change. The “1 million and 1 tree” initiative, spearheaded by Ras Al Khaimah, is emphasized, outlining Oasis Park’s plans to plant 60 million trees globally.

Oasis Park has started planting 500 trees weekly in India. In the United Arab Emirates, it seeks to transform Ras Al Khaimah into thriving green forests next.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 83

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

On December 14, 2023, the greenest draw on earth aired its 83rd episode on Facebook and YouTube. The winning numbers for this draw, as drawn by host Maradona Rebello, were 4, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, and 28. If someone matches all seven numbers, they will win the Grand Prize worth 91 million dirhams. The holder of the Green Certificate ID DDCR GX5S emerged as the lucky participant who will bring home 100,000 dirhams.

For its dedication to reward those who participate in saving the planet, O! Millionaire makes sure that prizes are easily attainable. One must only match at least three numbers. Winnings will automatically reflect on https://omillionaire.com/wallet.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.

Episode 83 of O! Millionaire is not just a milestone in the draw’s history but also a reaffirmation of the brand’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, in sync with global initiatives like COP28.