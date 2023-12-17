Emirates Draw FAST5: Another Grand Prize Winner Announced!

It’s been a phenomenal weekend for Emirates Draw, with back-to-back Grand Prize Winners, in both its EASY6 and FAST5 games!

The most recent winner of the Emirates Draw FAST5 Grand Prize was announced yesterday, December 16. This fortunate individual will receive AED 25,000 every month for the next 25 years, transforming their life, enjoying peace of mind without the burden of monthly obligations, and ensuring long-term financial stability.

The fourth Grand Prize win, occurring just eight weeks after the last, solidifies FAST5’s reputation as the fastest game to deliver Grand Prize Winners. With a total of four Grand Prize winners in less than seven months since the game’s launch, FAST5 stands unmatched as the fastest route to securing the Grand Prize in the region.

The winner’s full details will be revealed after a comprehensive verification process and Emirates Draw encourages participants to stay tuned for further announcements.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, Emirates Draw FAST5 announced three Raffle Draw winners of AED 75,000, AED 50,000, and AED 25,000 respectively.

FAST5 is held every Saturday, at 9 pm UAE time. To participate, tickets can be purchased for AED 25 on the Emirates Draw website or app. Don’t miss out on the next episode, tune in to the live broadcast on December 23, 2023. Catch the action on various digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and our official site.

Wondering if you’re the next big winner? Book your numbers early! For queries, call customer support at 800 7777 7777, explore www.emiratesdraw.com, or stay in the loop with @emiratesdraw on social media.