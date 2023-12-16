Over 4000 runners to embark on the second Bubble Run in Dubai, now in partnership with Fade Fit

Dubai, UAE, January 20, 2024 – Excitement is building as the second edition of the highly anticipated BUBBLE RUN™ is announced. Presented by yoga and fitness studio franchise TruFusion, a proud member of The Original Fit Factory’s ecosystem, the event is set to take place at Expo City Dubai Al Forsan Park on Saturday, January 20th, at 4 pm.

The Bubble Run is excited to announce its partnership with Fade Fit, the brainchild of radio personality Kris Fade, offering tasty and affordable snacks. The collaboration adds a flavourful twist to the Bubble Run experience, as participants can refuel with Fade Fit’s curated snacks during the foamy 4km and 8km run. Kris Fade expresses enthusiasm, stating, “We’re thrilled to blend nutrition with the Bubble Run’s active vibe.”

In addition to the January event, mark your calendars for the second Bubble Run at Expo City Dubai, scheduled for April 20th, 2024, promising even more foamy fun and unforgettable moments to be shared with family and friends.

Cedric Betis, Group Managing Director of International Operations, expresses his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to be bringing more Bubble Run events to Dubai in partnership with Fade Fit. This unique and exciting event is designed to offer a fun and non-competitive fitness experience to participants of all ages and abilities. Our mission is to encourage everyone to stay active and healthy!”

Dubai’s 2030 vision of becoming ‘the world’s most active city’ makes it the perfect launchpad for these events, aligning seamlessly with its core values of inclusivity and well-being. Beyond the UAE, future expansion plans include taking these exciting events to communities across the wider MENA region.

Enjoy Your Day at Expo City Dubai:

While at Expo City Dubai, participants and spectators are invited to explore the wonderful pavilions, shops, and restaurants for a truly enjoyable experience.

Family-Friendly Entertainment and More:

Accompanying the main event will be a day filled with family-friendly entertainment, cultural performances, activities for youngsters, and a DJ to keep the atmosphere lively. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the Bubble Run encourages inclusivity and non-competitive healthy activities for participants of all ages.

Event Schedule:

Gates Open: 2:00 pm

Run Starts: 4:00 pm

Location: Expo City Dubai Al Forsan Park

Online registration will close at 11:59 pm on January 19th, 2024. Secure your spot today through Premier Online.

Follow @ExpoCityDubai for updates.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the UAE’s second Bubble Run, and stay tuned for more foam-based fun by following @BubbleRunUAE or visiting the website at https://bubblerun.com/uae/.