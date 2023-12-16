Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Over 4000 runners to embark on the second Bubble Run in Dubai, now in partnership with Fade Fit

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Dubai, UAE, January 20, 2024 – Excitement is building as the second edition of the highly anticipated BUBBLE RUN™ is announced. Presented by yoga and fitness studio franchise TruFusion, a proud member of The Original Fit Factory’s ecosystem, the event is set to take place at Expo City Dubai Al Forsan Park on Saturday, January 20th, at 4 pm.

The Bubble Run is excited to announce its partnership with Fade Fit, the brainchild of radio personality Kris Fade, offering tasty and affordable snacks. The collaboration adds a flavourful twist to the Bubble Run experience, as participants can refuel with Fade Fit’s curated snacks during the foamy 4km and 8km run. Kris Fade expresses enthusiasm, stating, “We’re thrilled to blend nutrition with the Bubble Run’s active vibe.”

WhatsApp Image 2023 12 15 at 11.13.52 PM 1
Bubble Run

In addition to the January event, mark your calendars for the second Bubble Run at Expo City Dubai, scheduled for April 20th, 2024, promising even more foamy fun and unforgettable moments to be shared with family and friends.

Cedric Betis, Group Managing Director of International Operations, expresses his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to be bringing more Bubble Run events to Dubai in partnership with Fade Fit. This unique and exciting event is designed to offer a fun and non-competitive fitness experience to participants of all ages and abilities. Our mission is to encourage everyone to stay active and healthy!”

Dubai’s 2030 vision of becoming ‘the world’s most active city’ makes it the perfect launchpad for these events, aligning seamlessly with its core values of inclusivity and well-being. Beyond the UAE, future expansion plans include taking these exciting events to communities across the wider MENA region.

Enjoy Your Day at Expo City Dubai:

While at Expo City Dubai, participants and spectators are invited to explore the wonderful pavilions, shops, and restaurants for a truly enjoyable experience.

Family-Friendly Entertainment and More:

Accompanying the main event will be a day filled with family-friendly entertainment, cultural performances, activities for youngsters, and a DJ to keep the atmosphere lively. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the Bubble Run encourages inclusivity and non-competitive healthy activities for participants of all ages. 

Event Schedule:

  • Gates Open: 2:00 pm
  • Run Starts: 4:00 pm
  • Location: Expo City Dubai Al Forsan Park
  • Online registration will close at 11:59 pm on January 19th, 2024. Secure your spot today through Premier Online.
  • Follow @ExpoCityDubai for updates.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the UAE’s second Bubble Run, and stay tuned for more foam-based fun by following @BubbleRunUAE or visiting the website at https://bubblerun.com/uae/.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Winter Clearance Sale returns this 2023

5 hours ago
Rice Philippines

DA assures stable supply of PH rice until March harvest season

5 hours ago
Cami Template 20

Head of State declares mourning of Emir of Kuwait for 3 days, orders flags to be flown at half-mast

6 hours ago
Cami Template 17

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2023 features a thrilling lineup of activities

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button