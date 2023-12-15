UAP Abu Dhabi Chapter holds Architecture and Engineering Summit in Abu Dhabi

The Filipino Architecture and Engineering Summit 3.0 spearheaded by the United Architects of the Philippine – Abu Dhabi Chapter (UAP- Abu Dhabi) was conducted last December 10, 2023, in Abu Dhabi with the theme “Filipino Architects and Engineers on AI-volving Global Practices.”

The ceremony was led by Engr. Daygrace Salunga and VC- Engr. Marco Q. Quesea and started with a parade of organizations followed by the invocation, UAE and Philippine national anthems, and the welcome remarks of UAP Chairman Woderick Pareja and a message from the keynote speaker HE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

In his speech, Pareja said, “As we embark on the Architecture and Engineering Summit, challenges may arise, especially in the planning and execution of events, but I remain optimistic. I continuously strive for improvement and view mistakes as opportunities for finding solutions.”

There were five main points tackled at the summit. Dr. Mazin Gadir started the technical presentations with his topic on “How is AI disrupting the workforce of the future – Pivoting in the new ERA.”

Mr. Faisal Ali followed with his topic: “How AI can address the challenges and opportunities of urbanization and sustainability in the Philippines and the world.”

A talk on the “Environmental Constraints and Sustainable Solutions for Linear Infrastructure Project” was presented by Mr. Aqib Gulzar, followed by Mr. Richard Pearson’s topic on “The use of AI in real world buildings.”

The presentations ended with Mr. Vener Sarmiento’s talk on “Generative AI for Engineers | Future-Proofing Your Career in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

The technical presentations were followed by a panel interview with the five esteemed speakers. Furthermore, signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and Special Messages by the 2023 President of all organizations followed.

Before the closing remarks, there was an awarding of partners, photo opportunity, and networking of professionals and partners. Engr. Marco Q. Quesea- Vice Chairman closed the program with a speech.