Filipino Social Club spreads holiday cheer with “Paskong Palarong Pinoy”

The Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) is thrilled to invite the Filipino community to “Paskong Palarong Pinoy,” a spectacular outdoor Christmas celebration set to take place on December 17, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM at the Pakistan Association Dubai, Oud Metha. This festive event presents an afternoon filled with fun, games, and the warmth of the holiday season.

“We come together to organize this special Christmas event, Paskong Palarong Pinoy dedicated to our beloved Overseas Filipinos as we embrace the true spirit of bayanihan and camaraderie. This gathering is not just a celebration of the holidays, but also as a testament to the strength and resilience of our kababayans working far from home especially during this season.” said Ms. Ellanie Villena, FilSoc Vice President, and the main organizer of the event.

The event will kick off with a Zumba competition along with spirited sporting events, including basketball, volleyball, and football, encouraging friendly competition, and cultivating a sense of community. In addition to these sports, traditional Filipino games will be conducted, adding a touch of nostalgia and cultural richness to the festivities.

Attendees will be treated to delightful Christmas timeless classics featuring talented performers from WCOPA, BBMG Singers, Filipino Kasambahay Club and Emanon band, that will surely warm their hearts. One of the highlights will be the “Damit Pasko,” a Christmas-inspired costume contest where participants can unleash their creativity as they let the holiday spirit shine through their attire.

“Paskong Palarong Pinoy” goes beyond entertainment, as it embodies the spirit of giving during the holiday season with its heartwarming activities such as gift-giving to children and an exchange of gifts for adults.

As part of the celebration, a Christmas bazaar will offer a variety of festive goods, providing attendees with an opportunity to shop for unique holiday gifts and treats. There will be bingo games and a grand raffle draw adding to the event’s exciting element with big prizes at stake for lucky winners.

“Let us create memories that transcend the distance and bring joy to the hearts of our fellow Overseas Filipinos. Your presence and support are crucial in making this event a true reflection of our unity as a community.” Ms. Villena added.

The Filipino Social Club invites families, friends, and the entire community to join in the merriment of “Paskong Palarong Pinoy.” This Christmas extravaganza promises to be a memorable occasion, celebrating Filipino traditions, fostering unity, and spreading joy throughout the holiday season.

