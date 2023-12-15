Dubai Jewellery Group announces First Winners of Phenomenal Dubai Shopping Festival Campaign

The Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), the esteemed trade body for the jewellery industry in the region, has proudly announced the winners of the first two raffles in its spectacular Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) campaign. Eight fortunate individuals have already walked away with a dazzling quarter kilo of gold each, and the excitement continues as shoppers still have the opportunity to join the winning bandwagon until January 14th, 2024.

Shoppers still have the golden chance to join this remarkable winning streak by indulging in the extraordinary offerings at any of the 275 participating jewellery outlets across the city. With a minimum spend of AED 500 on gold, diamond or pearl jewellery pieces, enthusiasts can secure their entry into DJG’s raffle and stand a chance to win a quarter kilo of gold each.

A dazzling total of 25 kilograms of gold will ultimately adorn the lives of 300 fortunate winners throughout the duration of the campaign. Moreover, customers will receive two raffle coupons upon the purchase of diamond, pearl, or platinum jewellery, magnifying their prospects to grasp these coveted, shimmering rewards.

Each raffle ticket gives customers a chance to win the following:

In total 25 kilos of gold, with 4 winners (250 gm gold each) announced every second day from 8th December 2022 to 14th January 2023

20 winners to win a quarter kilo of gold each in the mega raffle on 14th January 2023

Additionally, 200 winners will stand a chance to win 10 grams of gold each in the digital raffle. Customers can simply scan the QR code on the raffle coupon to participate.

Winner Details:

For information regarding the list of participating retail outlets, draw dates and regular winner updates, kindly visit the website for more details http://dubaicityofgold.com/