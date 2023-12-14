Abu Dhabi’s Newest Drink Delivery Service: Powered by Our Kabayans

In a bustling city like Abu Dhabi, where the pace is as swift as the aspirations of its diverse population, a new entrant has emerged, adding a unique flavor to the vibrant beverage scene. Launched on 22nd of November 2023, CityDrinks is not just your typical drink delivery service – it’s a venture fueled by the remarkable work ethic and spirit of the Kabayans, the proud Filipino workforce.

CityDrinks is the brainchild of Mr. Dominique Szymura, a visionary entrepreneur who recognized the exceptional qualities embedded in the Kabayan community. It’s not just about delivering drinks; it’s about creating an experience driven by dedication, hard work, and a touch of Filipino hospitality.

The entrepreneurial spirit of Mr. Szymura paved the way for the inception of CityDrinks. He didn’t just want to create another run-of-the-mill beverage delivery service; he envisioned a brand that reflects the ethos of the city it serves. Understanding that a stellar app is only a fraction of the equation, Mr. Szymura made a strategic decision to integrate Kabayan staff into every aspect of CityDrinks.

Why Kabayans, you might wonder? According to Mr. Szymura, the answer lies in their unparalleled work ethics, resilience, and a fearlessness that resonates with his vision for CityDrinks. Through meticulous research and entrepreneurial experience, Mr. Szymura discovered that having Kabayan staff is not just a cultural integration but a strategic move to elevate the service standard in the beverage delivery sector.

As CityDrinks begins its journey to quench the thirst of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain residents, it brings with it the essence of Filipino hospitality, turning each delivery into a celebration. Mr. Szymura is keen on expanding this unique approach to Dubai and all the other Emirates in the near future, believing that the Kabayan touch will continue to set CityDrinks apart.

And here’s the cherry on top – starting from a mere AED 50, you get not just a delivery, but a celebration brought to your doorstep for free! Mr. Szymura believes that everyone should have access to top-notch service, and this is his way of thanking you for choosing CityDrinks.

So, what can you expect from Abu Dhabi’s newest drink delivery service? It’s not just about getting your favorite beverages at your doorstep; it’s about experiencing the exceptional service that only the Kabayans can deliver. CityDrinks is not just delivering drinks; it’s delivering a slice of Filipino warmth, hospitality, and, of course, a refreshing sip of your favorite beverage. The beverage delivery scene in Abu Dhabi just got a whole lot more exciting, and it’s all thanks to the Kabayans at CityDrinks. Cheers to a new era of drink delivery!

Watch out for the flight ticket to the Philippines giveaway, follow CityDrinks socials: Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, Youtube

For more information, visit their website here.

Contact: [email protected]