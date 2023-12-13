PH, India to conduct a maritime partnership exercise in the West Philippine Sea

India and the Philippines are planning to hold a maritime partnership exercise (MPX) in the West Philippine Sea, according to an announcement by the Indian Embassy in Manila on Wednesday.

According to the embassy, India’s visiting warship, the “INS Kadmatt,” would conduct the MPX with BRP Ramon Alcaraz today, December 13th, hoping that it would encourage “common approaches for a rules-based order” in the area.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday night, Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran stated that it is their country’s key priority to contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, highlighting the central location of the Philippines within the region.

“The Philippines is centrally located in the Indo-Pacific and we are very close partners, fellow democracies. We have a shared interest in peace and stability of the region— a lot of complementarities. So, you will expect that India will continue a strong Navy and maritime security engagement,” he said.

He also emphasized that “defense cooperation and maritime security” is crucial when it comes to the national security pillar.

The Indian representative also confirmed that New Delhi will continue giving Manila its support in calling for compliance with a rules-based order and respect for international law amid the latest developments in the South China Sea.

The INS Kadmatt, which is the Indian Navy’s second ship built as a stealth Anti-Submarine vessel, will be in Manila from December 12th to 13th.