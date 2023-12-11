Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTechnologyTFT News

PH to ban TikTok, NSC to submit recommendations

The National Security Council (NSC) is currently working on the consideration of banning TikTok from government-issued devices in the Philippines. Jonathan Malaya, the assistant director general of the NSC, revealed in an exclusive interview with Karen Davila via ABS-CBN News Channel that they are expecting to finish the threat assessment of TikTok within December.

Malaya expressed that they are cautious in contemplating the potential ban of TikTok, considering its widespread popularity among the Filipino audience.

“Since the public loves TikTok, we have to establish the reasons to limit it, to regulate it, insofar as the security sector is concerned,” Malaya said.

“We want our positions to be supported by evidence, by studies, and by clear arguments so that we can win this case before the public,” he added.

Once the assessment is done, the findings and recommendations of the advisory body will be submitted to the National Security Adviser Eduardo Año and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

TikTok has already been partially banned on government-issued devices in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and other parts of the world.

 

