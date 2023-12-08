Filipina cleaner honored at Emirates Labour Market Award, receives AED100,000 for her dedication to work

Maria Lacerda, a Filipina mother, caretaker, and worker, has been honored with the prestigious Emirates Labour Market Award by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). The recognition comes as a result of her remarkable 22-year journey in the United Arab Emirates, where she has not only contributed as a dedicated worker but has also showcased her creativity during her free time.

In a video shared by MOHRE, Maria Lacerda shared her remarkable story.

“I am from the Philippines, and I have two kids, a boy and a girl. I came to the UAE in 2022, and at that time, I started working in a local family for 22 years. Later, I worked for a cleaning company, and then my next employer was here. During my free time, I make newspaper decorations in the office and also craft mobile stands and glass holders, giving them as gifts to the staff. I am happy because, as a cleaner, I had to seize other opportunities to receive an award. When HR told me, I didn’t believe it. I called my family first,” expressed Maria Lacerda.

The Emirates Labour Market Award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the labor market, and Maria’s story is nothing short of inspirational. Her journey, marked by dedication and hard work, underscores the notion that opportunities for recognition can emerge from unexpected corners.

Maria’s joy upon receiving the award and the AED 100,000 prize money is evident in the video, as she shares her disbelief and immediate call to her family. The video captures the emotional and proud moment for Maria Lacerda, who has not only excelled in her professional life but has also demonstrated her artistic skills, spreading joy through handmade gifts.