Senior citizen finds out he has warrant of arrest during police clearance request 

A senior citizen has been arrested by the Philippine National Police after finding out that he has a standing warrant of arrest for a case of rape.

The 64-year-old man applied for a police clearance at the Novaliches Police Station 4 only to find out that there was a pending arrest warrant against him.

The warrant was dated back in 2019 in Baguio City.

PCapt. Melchor Tomulto ng Novaliches Police Station 4 said that the man was not aware of the nature of his case and that authorities are on alert.

“Kumukuha siya ng national police clearance para requirement niya sa pag-apply ng trabaho as construction worker. Ngayon, as a requirement, kailangan niya ng police clearance,” said Tomulto.

The police official said that it was the niece of the man’s former partner who filed the case.

“Vinerify namin sa court na talagang hindi kami nagkakamali sa pangalan niya, sa identity ng tao. Nagtugma naman sa validation namin,” Tomulto added.

“Sinasabi niya na hindi niya alam na nag-pursue pala ang kaso sa kanya,” the police explained.

The man said that he was not aware of the case and pleaded for help to post bail. The bail is around P200,000.

The suspect said he was just getting a police clearance to get a construction worker job.

“Hindi ko ine-expect na may kaso ako. Kasi kung may kaso ako, hindi ako kukuha ng police clearance dahil parang pinahuli mo ang sarili mo di ba? Alam kong wala akong kaso kaya kumuha ako ng police clearance,” he said.

“Sana, kung mayroon akong malalapitan, mas okay. Kasi wala naman akong financial na ganoong kalaki. Pangalawa, may edad na tayo. Kaya ‘yun na lang ang inaano ko, kung may mahingan ng tulong, makahingi,” the man added.