Buy 6, get 6 free on any donuts, and buy 1, get 1 free on any beverage across ALL Dunkin’ stores in the UAE!

It’s time for a Dunkin’ run for some amazing donuts, coffee, or Frappé! In celebration of the opening of their 73rd store at Al Ghurair Center, Al Rigga Road in Dubai, Dunkin’ is delighting their fans with a fantastic limited-time offer available at ALL stores in the UAE!

Just visit any of their stores between today and December 17th, and provide the secret word ‘Mahal ko ang Dunkin to enjoy the buy 6, get 6 free offer on any donut and the buy 1, get 1 free offer on any beverage. Choose from a wide range of freshly made donuts and eclairs, and savor their handcrafted hot or iced coffee, delightful Frappé, or Refreshers!

Dunkin’ made its debut in the UAE in 1997, and ever since, its commitment has been to serve happiness on a daily basis to its valued guests. The chefs and baristas are dedicated to creating delicious flavors and brewing the perfect cup of coffee, ensuring customers start their day with delight. With a menu featuring a wide range of handcrafted coffees, iced beverages, over 50 donut varieties, all-day breakfast, salads, and freshly made sandwich options, there’s something to satisfy every taste!

Click on the following link to find your nearest store https://dunkin.ae/locations/ and visit them today to enjoy these limited-time offers!

