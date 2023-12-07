PANTONE reveals 2024 color of the year

The Pantone Institute, famously known as PANTONE, continues the tradition of yearly announcing the Color of the Year by revealing PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz as the official color theme of 2024.

“A velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches the heart, mind, and body” as described by The Pantone Institute. PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a refashioned reflection of the past with a contemporary ambiance.

For over 25 years, Pantone has been setting the tone for brands and manufacturers by providing a globally recognized color code facilitating precise decisions in color-sensitive contexts that are applicable in the production of various materials like in fashion, graphics, and many other industries.

Amidst the global crisis and different situations happening around the world, PANTONE wants Peach Fuzz to become a reminder that embracing the warmth and comfort of spending time with friends and family, as well as taking moments for oneself, are essential aspects of a fulfilling and balanced life.

“We’ve been living in this time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives, and as a result of that, our need for nurturing, empathy, and compassion continues to grow stronger as we imagine a more peaceful future,” Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman of the Pantone Color Institute said.