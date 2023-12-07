Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Man accused of stabbing Filipino-German tourist on trial in Paris

French police secure Bir-Hakeim bridge after a security incident in Paris on December 3, 2023. Photo by STEPHANIE LECOCQ / REUTERS

A man suspected of stabbing a Filipino-German tourist to death in the Eiffel Tower appeared before a French court on Wednesday.

The man is facing possible charges of carrying out a terror attack according to prosecutors.

France is at the highest alert level against the background of the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas. The stabbing incident has also raised security concerns ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics in July.

The French anti-terrorist prosecutors have started the investigation into a “terrorist” plot. The suspect killed the 23-year-old victim identified as a German-Filipino citizen, with two blows from a hammer and four from a knife, as well as wounding two others.

“A terrorist attack happened and a man was stabbed to death. He was a tourist, from German-Filipino nationality. On behalf of the French government, I wish to address my deepest condolences to his family and relatives,” French Ambassador Marie Fontanel previously said.

