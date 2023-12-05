Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

President Bongbong Marcos has tested positive for COVID-19, Malacañang said in a statement on Monday.

The Presidential Communications Office said that Marcos remains fit and will continue to do his functions through teleconferencing.

“Upon medical advice, he will observe a period of isolation for five days,” the PCO said.

“Updates on his health will be provided as available,” it added.

Malacanang said that the public should take precautions as the holiday season approaches.

The PCO advised the public to take precautions to safeguard their health, such as vaccination and voluntary mask-wearing when entering crowded places.

