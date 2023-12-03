Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Telecom operators gift 52GB of free mobile data in celebration of the 52nd UAE National Day

Justin Aguilar 3 hours ago

Local telecom operators are making sure the festive spirit reaches every corner of the country as they give away 52GB of free mobile data in celebration of the 52nd UAE National Day.

The country was given a three-day weekend, thanks to the government declaring Monday, December 4, a paid public holiday for both public and private sectors.

Leading the charge, du has unleashed exclusive offers to amplify the joy of UAE National Day for its customers. Post-paid plan subscribers can enjoy a generous 52GB of free data, accessible with a simple activation through the du app. Prepaid customers aren’t left out – a recharge of Dh30 or more unlocks the same 52GB free data offer via the du app. The promotion remains valid for a week from the activation date. Home customers can also indulge in a 50% discount on Video on Demand across 52 titles during this celebratory period.

To avail of this offer, you can simply dial  *135*051# on your mobile and enjoy the free data for seven days.

Not to be outdone, Etisalat by e& is contributing significantly to the celebratory atmosphere, offering a generous 52GB of local data to coincide with the UAE’s 52nd National Day. Mobile users can grab this offer from the “Deals for You” page on the My Etisalat UAE app. Available for activation from December 1 to 3, the 52GB local data remains valid from December 1 to 7. Crucially, this offer is open to all UAE nationals, whether postpaid or prepaid.

For Etisalat customers, acquiring the free 52GB data is as simple as dialing *171*52# or accessing the “Deals for You” page on the My Etisalat UAE app. The offer, applicable to all consumer prepaid customers (excluding the Tourist line), will be available until December 7, 2023.

